What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in McHenry County in the week of Feb. 23?

A single-family home in Huntley that sold for $757,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in McHenry County during the past week.

The county saw a total of 58 residential real estate sales over the past week, averaging $361,940. The average price per square foot was $201.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 23 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $757,000, single-family home at 10712 Chadsey Road

The single-family house at 10712 Chadsey Road in Huntley has new owners. The price was $757,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 9.

2. $750,000, single-family home at 4525 Coyote Lakes Circle

The sale of the single-family home at 4525 Coyote Lakes Circle in Lake In The Hills has been finalized. The price was $750,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 10.

3. $725,000, single-family home at 5814 Il Route 173

A 3,514-square-foot single-family residence at 5814 Il Route 173 in Richmond has been sold. The total purchase price was $725,000, $206 per square foot. The home was built in 1976. The house features four bedrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 13.

4. $610,000, single-family home at 10733 Chadsey Road

The single-family home at 10733 Chadsey Road in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $610,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $601,000, residential home at 1015 North River Road

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 1015 North River Road in McHenry. The price was $601,000. The house was built in 1920 and the living area totals 2,124 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $283. The deal was finalized on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $595,000, single-family home at 6625 Savanna Lane

The single-family house at 6625 Savanna Lane in the Village of Lakewood has new owners. The price was $595,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $580,000, single-family home at 10905 Manhattan Drive

A 3,356-square-foot single-family residence at 10905 Manhattan Drive in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $580,000, $173 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The transaction was completed on Feb. 13.

8. $570,000, single-family home at 900 Treeline Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 900 Treeline Drive in Algonquin. The price was $570,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 13.

9. $565,000, single-family home at 22005 Harmony Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 22005 Harmony Road in Marengo has been finalized. The price was $565,000. The house was built in 1976 and has a living area of 2,688 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $210. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 10.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $565,000, four-bedroom home at 11561 Beacon Avenue

A 3,707-square-foot single-family house at 11561 Beacon Avenue in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $565,000, $152 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 9.