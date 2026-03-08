How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in Grundy County, Feb. 23-March 1?

A single-family home in Coal City that sold for $530,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Grundy County in the past week.

The county saw a total of 42 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $294,893. The average price per square foot was $183.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 23 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $530,000, single-family home at 830 Pheasant Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 830 Pheasant Lane in Coal City. The price was $530,000. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 4,093 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $129. The deal was closed on Jan. 27.

2. $515,000, single-family home at 3735 West Nettle Creek Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 3735 West Nettle Creek Drive in Morris has been finalized. The price was $515,000. The home was built in 1995 and has a living area of 2,519 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $204. The deal was finalized on Feb. 3.

3. $480,000, single-family home at 1375 Lakeside Lane

The single-family residence at 1375 Lakeside Lane in Morris has new owners. The price was $480,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,824 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $170. The transaction was completed on Jan. 26.

4. $426,000, single-family home at 1787 Kingtree Drive

A 2,630-square-foot single-family residence at 1787 Kingtree Drive in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $426,000, $162 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The deal was finalized on Feb. 4.

5. $422,000, single-family home at 300 Wabena Court

A 2,505-square-foot single-family residence at 300 Wabena Court in Minooka has been sold. The total purchase price was $422,000, $168 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. The deal was closed on Feb. 3.

6. $419,500, single-family home at 814 Edgewater Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 814 Edgewater Drive in Minooka. The price was $419,500. The house was built in 2002 and the living area totals 2,370 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $177. The transaction was completed on Jan. 26.

7. $415,000, single-family home at 717 Casey Drive

A 2,346-square-foot single-family residence at 717 Casey Drive in Minooka has been sold. The total purchase price was $415,000, $177 per square foot. The house was built in 2002. The transaction was completed on Feb. 2.

8. $400,000, single-family home at 2420 North Dwight Road

The single-family residence at 2420 North Dwight Road in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 6.

9. $400,000, single-family home at 1576 Marigold Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 1576 Marigold Lane in Minooka has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,476 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $162. The deal was closed on Feb. 9.

10. $395,000, single-family home at 133 Heritage Drive

The single-family residence at 133 Heritage Drive in Minooka has new owners. The price was $395,000. The home was built in 1989 and has a living area of 2,208 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $179. The deal was closed on Jan. 27.