How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in DuPage / Cook County, reported Feb. 23-March 1?

A single-family home in Chicago that sold for $2.6 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DuPage / Cook County over the past week.

In total, 817 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county during the past week, with an average price of $407,134, or $260 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 23 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $2.6 million, six-bedroom house at 3811 North Kildare Avenue

A 6,000-square-foot single-family residence at 3811 North Kildare Avenue in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,600,000, $433 per square foot. The home was built in 2025. The house features six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 10.

2. $2.59 million, single-family home at 1936 Birchwood Avenue

A 5,200-square-foot single-family home at 1936 Birchwood Avenue in Wilmette has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,585,000, $497 per square foot. The home was built in 2025. The home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 6.

3. $2.18 million, five-bedroom house at 43 Indian Hill Road

The sale of the single-family house at 43 Indian Hill Road in Winnetka has been finalized. The price was $2,175,000. The house was built in 1977 and has a living area of 4,815 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $452. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $2.05 million, condominium at 2028 North Sheffield Avenue, Unit 1

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 2028 North Sheffield Avenue, Unit 1 in Chicago. The price was $2.05 million. The house was built in 2022 and the living area totals 3,500 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $586. The condo features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $2 million, four-bedroom house at 1717 North Fremont Street

The single-family house at 1717 North Fremont Street in Chicago has new owners. The price was $2,000,000. The home was built in 1990 and has a living area of 3,553 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $563. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 9.

6. $2 million, single-family home at 1053 Laurie Lane

The single-family home at 1053 Laurie Lane in Burr Ridge has new owners. The price was $2,000,000. The home was built in 1973 and has a living area of 4,040 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $495. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 10.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $1.95 million, single-family home at 1032 Hinman Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1032 Hinman Avenue in Evanston. The price was $1.95 million. The house was built in 1909 and the living area totals 4,860 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $401. The house features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 5.

8. $1.78 million, seven-bedroom house at 1314 Dunheath Drive

An 8,550-square-foot single-family residence at 1314 Dunheath Drive in Inverness has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,780,000, $208 per square foot. The home was built in 1989. The home features seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 5.

9. $1.78 million, four-bedroom house at 1928 West Wolfram Street

A 3,114-square-foot single-family house at 1928 West Wolfram Street in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,779,000, $571 per square foot. The home was built in 2013. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 10.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $1.78 million, single-family home at 3856 North Greenview Avenue

The sale of the single-family home at 3856 North Greenview Avenue in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $1,775,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,980 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $596. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 10.