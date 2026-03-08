How much were the 5 most expensive home sales in Bureau County, reported in the week of Feb. 16?

A single-family home in Princeton that sold for $328,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Bureau County during the past week.

In total, five residential real estate sales were recorded in the county in the past week, with an average price of $161,600.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $328,000, single-family home at 2012 South Euclid Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 2012 South Euclid Avenue in Princeton has been finalized. The price was $328,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $185,000, single-family home at 103 South Plum Street

The single-family house at 103 South Plum Street in Princeton has been sold. The total purchase price was $185,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 2.

3. $120,000, single-family home at 316 North La Salle Avenue

The single-family home at 316 North La Salle Avenue in Ladd has new owners. The price was $120,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 4.

4. $115,000, single-family home at 209 South Grove Street

The single-family house at 209 South Grove Street in Ohio has been sold. The total purchase price was $115,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $60,000, single-family home at 209 South Main Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 209 South Main Street in Walnut. The price was $60,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 5.