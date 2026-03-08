How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in Kane County, reported in the week of Feb. 23?

A rural residence in Elburn that sold for $5.75 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County in the past week.

During the past week, a total of 77 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $513,747, or $228 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 23 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $5.75 million, property at 165 North Schneider Road

The sale of the property at 165 North Schneider Road in Elburn has been finalized. The price was $5,750,000. The property was built in 1997 and has a living area of 6,500 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $885. The property features five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 11.

2. $1.9 million, eight-bedroom home at 33W591 Hub Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 33W591 Hub Road in Wayne. The price was $1.9 million. The house was built in 1957 and the living area totals 4,320 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $440. The house features eight bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 13.

3. $960,000, single-family home at 39W841 South Hathaway Lane

A 3,726-square-foot single-family house at 39W841 South Hathaway Lane in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $960,000, $258 per square foot. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 18.

4. $711,500, single-family home at 544 Schroeder Trail

The single-family home at 544 Schroeder Trail in Batavia has been sold. The total purchase price was $711,500. The transaction was completed on Feb. 13.

5. $700,000, five-bedroom home at 5N900 Il Route 25

The single-family residence at 5N900 Il Route 25 in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $700,000. The home was built in 1989 and has a living area of 3,107 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $225. The house features five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 11.

6. $691,500, single-family home at 12 Highgate Court

A 3,048-square-foot single-family house at 12 Highgate Court in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $691,500, $227 per square foot. The house was built in 1981. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.

7. $685,000, rural residence at 41W591 Lenz Road

The sale of the rural residence at 41W591 Lenz Road in Elgin has been finalized. The price was $685,000. The house was built in 1974 and has a living area of 2,196 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $312. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.

8. $685,000, four-bedroom house at 2025 Gillenwater Street

The single-family home at 2025 Gillenwater Street in Batavia has new owners. The price was $685,000. The home was built in 1999 and has a living area of 2,830 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $242. The home features four bedrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 11.

9. $680,000, single-family home at 40W817 Willowbrook Drive

A 3,167-square-foot single-family house at 40W817 Willowbrook Drive in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $680,000, $215 per square foot. The house was built in 1998. The deal was closed on Feb. 11.

10. $666,500, single-family home at 586 Schroeder Trail

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 586 Schroeder Trail in Batavia. The price was $666,500. The deal was closed on Feb. 17.