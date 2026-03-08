How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Kankakee County, reported in the week of Feb. 23?

A single-family home in Bourbonnais that sold for $395,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kankakee County during the past week.

In total, 18 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $201,028, or $NaN per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 23 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $395,000, single-family home at 444 Highpoint Circle N

The single-family residence at 444 Highpoint Circle N in Bourbonnais has been sold. The total purchase price was $395,000. The transaction was completed on Jan. 27.

2. $350,000, single-family home at 485 Eagles Landing Drive

The single-family residence at 485 Eagles Landing Drive in Manteno has been sold. The total purchase price was $350,000. The deal was closed on Jan. 30.

3. $340,000, single-family home at 1350 Argyle Lane S

The single-family residence at 1350 Argyle Lane S in Bourbonnais has new owners. The price was $340,000. The deal was finalized on Jan. 28.

4. $290,000, single-family home at 1135 Guinevere Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1135 Guinevere Lane in Bourbonnais. The price was $290,000. The deal was finalized on Jan. 27.

5. $282,000, single-family home at 121 Pine Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 121 Pine Street in Buckingham has been finalized. The price was $282,000. The transaction was completed on Jan. 30.

6. $255,000, single-family home at 1131 South Elm Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1131 South Elm Avenue in Kankakee. The price was $255,000. The deal was closed on Jan. 27.

7. $245,000, single-family home at 641 North Jackson Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 641 North Jackson Avenue in Bradley has been finalized. The price was $245,000. The transaction was completed on Jan. 29.

8. $200,000, single-family home at 4666 West State Route 17

The single-family residence at 4666 West State Route 17 in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $200,000. The deal was closed on Jan. 27.

9. $195,000, single-family home at 25 Elmwood Drive

The single-family residence at 25 Elmwood Drive in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $195,000. The deal was finalized on Jan. 30.

10. $180,000, single-family home at 2060 West 5000s Road

The single-family residence at 2060 West 5000s Road in Kankakee has new owners. The price was $180,000. The transaction was completed on Jan. 29.

