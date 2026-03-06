What $400,000 or less gets you in DuPage / Cook County in the week of Feb. 23

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in DuPage / Cook County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $400,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 23, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $400,000

At $400,000 ($234 per square foot), the single-family house located at 931 Destiny Drive, Matteson, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in February. This property, built in 2005, provides 1,711 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on a 12,320-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 6.

2. $400,000

Priced at $400,000 (equivalent to $385 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1951 and situated at 4515 Washington Street, Downers Grove, was sold in February. The house spans 1,040 square feet of living area. The property comprises an 8,712-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Feb. 9.

3. $400,000

This condominium underwent a change of ownership in February. Located at 2337 West Wolfram Street, Apt. 415, Chicago, the home was sold for $400,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 6.

4. $400,000

For a price tag of $400,000 ($294 per square foot), the single-family home, built in 1968 and located at 314 Anthony Road, Buffalo Grove, changed hands in February. The house spans 1,362 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises an 8,287-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 5.

5. $400,000

In February, a single-family residence located at 367 Catalpa Avenue, Wood Dale, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,383 square feet, was built in 2013 and was sold for $400,000, which calculates to $289 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 8,276 square feet. The deal was closed on Feb. 6.