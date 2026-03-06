What $300,000 or less gets you in DeKalb County, Feb. 23-March 1

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in DeKalb County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $300,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 23, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $299,000

This townhouse, featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in January. Located at 1152 Rose Drive, Sycamore, the house spans 861 square feet and was sold for $299,000, or $347 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 2,254-square-foot, and it was built in 2005. The deal was finalized on Jan. 28.

2. $275,000

Situated at 42 West Auburndale Avenue, Cortland, this single-family residence, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, was sold in February for a price of $275,000, translating to $316 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2002, offers a living area of 870 square feet and sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Feb. 6.

3. $272,500

At $272,500 ($222 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 167 West Carol Avenue, Cortland, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in February. This property, built in 1990, provides 1,227 square feet of living space, featuring one bedroom and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 4.

4. $265,000

For a price tag of $265,000, the single-family residence, located at 519 South Sycamore Street, Genoa, changed hands in February. The property comprises an 11,200-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 5.

5. $263,000

In January, a residential property located at 1206 University Drive, Dekalb, changed ownership. The property was sold for $263,000. The deal was closed on Jan. 29.