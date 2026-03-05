Sale closed in Batavia: $490,000 for a four-bedroom home

The single-family residence located at 685 North Van Nortwick Avenue in Batavia was sold on Feb. 20, for $490,000, or $241 per square foot.

The house, built in 1977, has an interior space of 2,030 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 11,645 square feet.

Other homes that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In April 2025, a 2,419-square-foot single-family home at 1069 North Winnebago Trail in Batavia sold for $590,000, a price per square foot of $244. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 603 North Shabbona Trail in Batavia, in October 2025, a 2,398-square-foot single-family house was sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $204.

· A 1,548-square-foot single-family house at 801 North Fabyan Parkway in Batavia, sold in September 2025, for $447,000, a price per square foot of $289. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.