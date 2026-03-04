Single-family home in Aurora sells for $439,000

A single-family residence located at 2477 West Downer Place in Aurora changed ownership on Feb. 20.

The 2,216-square-foot home, built in 1975, was sold for $439,000, or $198 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots.

Other homes in Aurora have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 2,300-square-foot single-family house at 2449 West Cambridge Drive, sold in June 2025, for $430,000, a price per square foot of $187.

· At 33 South Canterbury Road, in February, a 2,329-square-foot single-family home was sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $167.

· In October 2025, a 2,482-square-foot single-family residence at 27 South Canterbury Road sold for $290,000, a price per square foot of $117.