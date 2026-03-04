Sale closed in Plainfield: $555,000 for a four-bedroom house

A single-family house located at 13028 Bradford Lane in Plainfield has a new owner since Feb. 17.

The 2,641-square-foot home, built in 2002, was sold for $555,000, or $210 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 10,890 square feet.

These nearby homes in Plainfield have also recently changed hands:

· At 24307 Sheffield Lane, in December 2025, a 3,285-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $190. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,472-square-foot single-family home at 12953 Stockton Avenue, sold in October 2025, for $517,000, a price per square foot of $209.

· In June 2025, a 2,472-square-foot single-family home at 24301 West Bristol Avenue sold for $496,000, a price per square foot of $201. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.