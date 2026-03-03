Single-family home sells in Lake In The Hills for $352,000

A 1,170-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1976, has changed hands.

The house at 600 Seminole Trail in Lake In The Hills was sold on Feb. 17 for $352,000, or $301 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The property’s lot measures 7,200 square feet.

Other homes in Lake In The Hills have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 832 Brandt Drive, in November 2025, a 2,350-square-foot single-family home was sold for $435,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In March 2025, a 1,230-square-foot single-family house at 600 Willow Street sold for $309,000, a price per square foot of $251.

· A 2,324-square-foot single-family house at 931 McPhee Drive, sold in January 2025, for $260,000, a price per square foot of $112. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.