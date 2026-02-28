Huntley: Property goes for $525,000

The property located at 13116 Eakin Creek Court in Huntley was sold on Feb. 18, for $525,000, or $245 per square foot.

The property, built in 2002, has an interior space of 2,147 square feet. This is a single-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking spot for two cars. The property sits on a 7,841-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Huntley that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 1,982-square-foot property at 13134 Shirley Lane, sold in June 2025, for $425,000, a price per square foot of $214.

· In August 2025, a 1,403-square-foot property at 13159 Shirley Lane sold for $366,500, a price per square foot of $261.

· At 12777 Zinnia Court, in January, a 3,106-square-foot property was sold for $589,500, a price per square foot of $190.