Single-family home in Brookfield sells for $475,000

A single-family house located at 4422 Blanchan Avenue in Brookfield has a new owner since Feb. 10.

The 1,346-square-foot home, built in 1979, was sold for $475,000, or $353 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building features a detached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 4,725 square feet.

These nearby homes in Brookfield have also recently been purchased:

· In May 2025, a single-family home at 4420 Dubois Boulevard sold for $345,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,490-square-foot single-family residence at 4334 Dubois Boulevard, sold in January, for $333,000, a price per square foot of $223. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.