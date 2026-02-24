Sale closed in Brookfield: $500,000 for a single-family home built in 1927

A single-family home located at 3842 Woodside Avenue in Brookfield changed ownership on Feb. 6.

The 1,799-square-foot house, built in 1927, was sold for $500,000, or $278 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached garage. The property sits on a 6,119-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Brookfield have also recently changed hands:

· In November 2025, a 1,954-square-foot single-family house at 3811 Rosemear Avenue sold for $399,000, a price per square foot of $204. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,628-square-foot single-family residence at 3843 Rosemear Avenue, sold in April 2025, for $450,000, a price per square foot of $276. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 8519 Greenview Avenue, in May 2025, a 1,007-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $289,000, a price per square foot of $287. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.