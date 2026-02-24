Huntley: Single-family home goes for $520,000

The single-family home located at 10575 Oakland Court in Huntley was sold on Feb. 9, for $520,000, or $211 per square foot.

The house, built in 2001, has an interior space of 2,462 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. The property’s lot measures 14,364 square feet.

Other homes in Huntley have recently been sold nearby:

· In October 2025, a single-family house at 12163 Leopold Lane sold for $425,000.

· A single-family residence at 12123 Leopold Lane, sold in October 2025, for $457,500.

· At 12103 Leopold Lane, in November 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $427,000.