How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in Kane County, Feb. 9-15?

A single-family home in St. Charles that sold for $2.5 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County over the past week.
The county saw a total of 125 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $415,780. The average price per square foot was $219.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 9 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $2.5 million, five-bedroom home at 4N922 Dover Hill Road
The single-family home at 4N922 Dover Hill Road in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $2,500,000. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 6,636 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $377. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 2.
2. $1.9 million, single-family home at 39W795 Goldenrod Drive
The sale of the single-family residence at 39W795 Goldenrod Drive in St. Charles has been finalized. The price was $1,900,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 4,818 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $394. The transaction was completed on Feb. 3.
3. $1.33 million, five-bedroom house at 843 Alberosky Way
A 4,707-square-foot single-family house at 843 Alberosky Way in Batavia has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,325,000, $281 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The house features five bedrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 3.
4. $1.28 million, single-family home at 39W114 Fryendall Court
A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 39W114 Fryendall Court in Geneva. The price was $1.28 million. The house was built in 1998 and the living area totals 7,134 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $179. The home features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 29.
5. $1 million, single-family home at 39W663 Henry David Thoreau Place
A 4,210-square-foot single-family home at 39W663 Henry David Thoreau Place in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,000,000, $238 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. The transaction was completed on Feb. 2.
6. $950,000, rural residence at 41W072 Bowes Road
A sale has been finalized for the rural residence at 41W072 Bowes Road in Elgin. The price was $950,000. The house was built in 1978 and the living area totals 3,662 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $259. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 26.
7. $855,000, single-family home at 40W439 Laura Ingalls Wilder Road
A 3,990-square-foot single-family residence at 40W439 Laura Ingalls Wilder Road in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $855,000, $214 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The transaction was completed on Jan. 30.
8. $850,000, four-bedroom house at 2918 Hapner Way
A 3,875-square-foot single-family house at 2918 Hapner Way in Batavia has been sold. The total purchase price was $850,000, $219 per square foot. The home was built in 2012. The house features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 29.
9. $850,000, single-family home at 890 Reserve Court
The sale of the single-family residence at 890 Reserve Court in South Elgin has been finalized. The price was $850,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 3,954 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $215. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 3.
10. $785,000, single-family home at 5N587 Prairie Springs Drive
The single-family home at 5N587 Prairie Springs Drive in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $785,000. The home was built in 2001 and has a living area of 3,142 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $250. The deal was finalized on Feb. 4.