How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in Kane County, Feb. 9-15?

A single-family home in St. Charles that sold for $2.5 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 125 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $415,780. The average price per square foot was $219.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 9 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $2.5 million, five-bedroom home at 4N922 Dover Hill Road

The single-family home at 4N922 Dover Hill Road in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $2,500,000. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 6,636 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $377. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 2.

2. $1.9 million, single-family home at 39W795 Goldenrod Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 39W795 Goldenrod Drive in St. Charles has been finalized. The price was $1,900,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 4,818 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $394. The transaction was completed on Feb. 3.

3. $1.33 million, five-bedroom house at 843 Alberosky Way

A 4,707-square-foot single-family house at 843 Alberosky Way in Batavia has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,325,000, $281 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The house features five bedrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 3.

4. $1.28 million, single-family home at 39W114 Fryendall Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 39W114 Fryendall Court in Geneva. The price was $1.28 million. The house was built in 1998 and the living area totals 7,134 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $179. The home features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 29.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $1 million, single-family home at 39W663 Henry David Thoreau Place

A 4,210-square-foot single-family home at 39W663 Henry David Thoreau Place in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,000,000, $238 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. The transaction was completed on Feb. 2.

6. $950,000, rural residence at 41W072 Bowes Road

A sale has been finalized for the rural residence at 41W072 Bowes Road in Elgin. The price was $950,000. The house was built in 1978 and the living area totals 3,662 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $259. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $855,000, single-family home at 40W439 Laura Ingalls Wilder Road

A 3,990-square-foot single-family residence at 40W439 Laura Ingalls Wilder Road in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $855,000, $214 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The transaction was completed on Jan. 30.

8. $850,000, four-bedroom house at 2918 Hapner Way

A 3,875-square-foot single-family house at 2918 Hapner Way in Batavia has been sold. The total purchase price was $850,000, $219 per square foot. The home was built in 2012. The house features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 29.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $850,000, single-family home at 890 Reserve Court

The sale of the single-family residence at 890 Reserve Court in South Elgin has been finalized. The price was $850,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 3,954 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $215. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 3.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $785,000, single-family home at 5N587 Prairie Springs Drive

The single-family home at 5N587 Prairie Springs Drive in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $785,000. The home was built in 2001 and has a living area of 3,142 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $250. The deal was finalized on Feb. 4.