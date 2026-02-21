Week of Feb. 9: Best residential property deals in La Salle County

A single-family home in Peru that sold for $215,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in La Salle County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in La Salle County over the last week was $233,875. The average price per square foot ended up at $272. A total of 20 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,444 square feet, four bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $200,000 and $500,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $215,000, single-family home at 2301 Market Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 2301 Market Street in Peru has been finalized. The price was $215,000. The home was built in 1904 and has a living area of 1,340 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $160. The transaction was completed on Jan. 26.

2. $250,000, single-family home at 1104 Madison Boulevard

The single-family residence at 1104 Madison Boulevard in Marseilles has new owners. The price was $250,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 1,296 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $193. The deal was finalized on Jan. 27.

3. $260,000, single-family home at 1403 Timothee Lane

A 1,576-square-foot single-family residence at 1403 Timothee Lane in Mendota has been sold. The total purchase price was $260,000, $165 per square foot. The house was built in 1970. The deal was closed on Jan. 28.

4. $272,000, single-family home at 102 Maple Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 102 Maple Street in Cedar Point. The price was $272,000. The house was built in 1915 and the living area totals 2,064 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $132. The deal was finalized on Jan. 26.

5. $283,000, single-family home at 704 Carolyn Street

A 1,728-square-foot single-family residence at 704 Carolyn Street in Mendota has been sold. The total purchase price was $283,000, $164 per square foot. The home was built in 1969. The transaction was completed on Jan. 23.

6. $297,500, single-family home at 1233 Lakewood Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 1233 Lakewood Drive in Somonauk has been finalized. The price was $297,500. The home was built in 1990 and has a living area of 1,144 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $260. The deal was closed on Jan. 28.

7. $370,000, single-family home at 500 South Bloomington Road

The single-family residence at 500 South Bloomington Road in Grand Ridge has new owners. The price was $370,000. The house was built in 1936 and has a living area of 1,357 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $273. The transaction was completed on Jan. 26.