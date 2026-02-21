Homes at or under $1 million in DuPage / Cook County in the week of Feb. 9

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in DuPage / Cook County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $1 million or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $1 million

Situated at 1356 West Walton Street, Chicago, this condominium, was sold in January for a price of $1 million. The deal was finalized on Jan. 28.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $995,000

In January, a single-family residence, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms located at 1156 Wesley Avenue, Oak Park, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,094 square feet, was built in 1918 and was sold for $995,000, which calculates to $910 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 4,725 square feet. The deal was closed on Jan. 28.

3. $995,000

Priced at $995,000, this condominium situated at 3325 North Seminary Avenue, Unit 1N, Chicago, was sold in January. The transaction was completed on Jan. 26.

4. $980,000

At $980,000 ($726 per square foot), the single-family house located at 101 Long Avenue, Schaumburg, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. This property, built in 1972, provides 1,350 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and sits on a 0.9-acre lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $975,000

This single-family home, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in January. Located at 1412 Elizabeth Lane, Glenview, the home spans 2,839 square feet and was sold for $975,000, or $343 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 10,586-square-foot, and it was built in 1968. The deal was finalized on Jan. 26.