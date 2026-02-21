Best residential property deals in McHenry County the week of Feb. 9

A single-family home in Crystal Lake that sold for $452,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in McHenry County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in McHenry County over the last week was $345,259, or $185 per square foot. A total of 58 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,793 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $400,000 and $800,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $452,000, four-bedroom home at 462 Kelly Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 462 Kelly Lane in Crystal Lake. The price was $452,000. The house was built in 1998 and the living area totals 2,772 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $163. The house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 26.

2. $470,000, single-family home at 14130 Castlebar Trail

The sale of the single-family residence at 14130 Castlebar Trail in Woodstock has been finalized. The price was $470,000. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 2,459 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $191. The deal was closed on Jan. 29.

3. $470,000, three-bedroom home at 775 White Pine Circle

A 1,715-square-foot single-family home at 775 White Pine Circle in Lake In The Hills has been sold. The total purchase price was $470,000, $274 per square foot. The home was built in 1993. The house features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 26.

4. $475,000, four-bedroom home at 2448 Fen View Circle

The single-family residence at 2448 Fen View Circle in Island Lake has new owners. The price was $475,000. The house was built in 2015 and has a living area of 2,724 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $174. The house features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 23.

5. $480,000, single-family home at 305 Buckingham Drive

A 3,190-square-foot single-family home at 305 Buckingham Drive in Algonquin has been sold. The total purchase price was $480,000, $150 per square foot. The home was built in 1998. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 23.

6. $485,000, single-family home at 5116 Bonnie Brae Road

The single-family house at 5116 Bonnie Brae Road in Richmond has new owners. The price was $485,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,292 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $212. The home features three bedrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 22.

7. $520,000, three-bedroom house at 1069 Ardmoor Drive

A 2,460-square-foot single-family house at 1069 Ardmoor Drive in Crystal Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $520,000, $211 per square foot. The home was built in 2019. The house has three bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 23.

8. $525,000, single-family home at 4020 Bunker Hill Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 4020 Bunker Hill Drive in Algonquin has been finalized. The price was $525,000. The home was built in 1999 and has a living area of 2,459 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $214. The deal was closed on Jan. 27.

9. $528,500, single-family home at 10229 Central Park Boulevard

A 2,660-square-foot single-family home at 10229 Central Park Boulevard in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $528,500, $199 per square foot. The house was built in 2009. The deal was finalized on Jan. 29.

10. $565,000, four-bedroom house at 480 Brookside Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 480 Brookside Avenue in Algonquin. The price was $565,000. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 2,480 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $228. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 22.