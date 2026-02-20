Homes at or under $800,000 in McHenry County in the week of Feb. 9

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in McHenry County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $800,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $565,000

Priced at $565,000 (equivalent to $228 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 2001 and situated at 480 Brookside Avenue, Algonquin, was sold in January. The home spans 2,480 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 0.4-acre lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 22.

2. $528,500

In January, a single-family home located at 10229 Central Park Boulevard, Huntley, changed ownership. The property, covering 2,660 square feet, was built in 2009 and was sold for $528,500, which calculates to $199 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 12,493 square feet. The deal was closed on Jan. 29.

3. $525,000

For a price tag of $525,000 ($214 per square foot), the single-family house, built in 1999 and located at 4020 Bunker Hill Drive, Algonquin, changed hands in January. The house spans 2,459 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 10,121-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 27.

4. $520,000

At $520,000 ($211 per square foot), the single-family home located at 1069 Ardmoor Drive, Crystal Lake, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. This property, built in 2019, provides 2,460 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and five bathrooms, and sits on a 0.4-acre lot. The deal was closed on Jan. 23.

5. $485,000

This single-family residence, featuring three bedrooms, underwent a change of ownership in January. Located at 5116 Bonnie Brae Road, Richmond, the house spans 2,292 square feet and was sold for $485,000, or $212 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 1.2-acre, and it was built in 2000. The transaction was completed on Jan. 22.