Sale closed in Brookfield: $505,000 for a single-family home built in 1926

A 2,486-square-foot single-family home, built in 1926, has changed hands.

The home at 3336 Grand Boulevard in Brookfield was sold on Feb. 4 for $505,000, or $203 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features a detached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 2,575 square feet.

Other homes in Brookfield that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 3335 Madison Avenue, in September 2025, a 1,010-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $440,000, a price per square foot of $436. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,328-square-foot single-family house at 9325 Jackson Avenue, sold in February 2025, for $315,000, a price per square foot of $237. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In March 2025, a 2,872-square-foot single-family home at 9411 Henrietta Avenue sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $174. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.