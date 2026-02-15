Single-family home sells for $339,000 in Coal City

The single-family residence located at 585 East Campbell Drive in Coal City was sold on Jan. 22, for $339,000, or $92 per square foot.

The house, built in 2007, has an interior space of 3,675 square feet. The property’s lot measures 8,276 square feet.

These nearby homes in Coal City have also recently changed hands:

· At 565 East Barber Drive, in August 2025, a 3,320-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $136.

· A 1,857-square-foot single-family residence at 110 East Spring Road, sold in June 2025, for $356,000, a price per square foot of $192.

· In January, a 1,695-square-foot single-family residence at 120 East Elm Street sold for $372,500, a price per square foot of $220.