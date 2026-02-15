Sale closed in Lombard: $477,500 for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 710 Morris Court, Unit 1 in Lombard was sold on Jan. 27, for $477,500, or $242 per square foot.

The house, built in 1967, has an interior space of 1,977 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 7,841 square feet.

These nearby homes in Lombard have also recently been sold:

· In May 2025, a 1,824-square-foot single-family residence at 1127 South Fairview Avenue, Unit 1 sold for $525,000, a price per square foot of $288.

· A 1,620-square-foot single-family residence at 1143 South Edgewood Avenue, Unit 1, sold in October 2025, for $515,000, a price per square foot of $318.

· At 1053 Cherry Lane, Unit 1, in May 2025, a 2,332-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $232.