Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Kane County, reported in the week of Jan. 26

A rural residence in Hampshire that sold for $1.26 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 124 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $373,657. The average price per square foot was $204.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 26 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.26 million, property at 14N693 Getzelman Road

The property at 14N693 Getzelman Road in Hampshire has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,258,000. The transaction was completed on Jan. 15.

2. $990,000, four-bedroom home at 791 Reserve Court

The sale of the single-family residence at 791 Reserve Court in South Elgin has been finalized. The price was $990,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 3,764 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $263. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 16.

3. $906,000, single-family home at 761 Reserve Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 761 Reserve Court in South Elgin. The price was $906,000. The house was built in 2002 and the living area totals 3,893 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $233. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 15.

4. $830,000, four-bedroom home at 675 Oak Lane

The single-family house at 675 Oak Lane in South Elgin has new owners. The price was $830,000. The house was built in 2008 and has a living area of 3,607 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $230. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 14.

5. $790,000, single-family home at 37W775 Morningside Lane

A 3,259-square-foot single-family residence at 37W775 Morningside Lane in Batavia has been sold. The total purchase price was $790,000, $242 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 22.

6. $770,000, four-bedroom house at 36W824 Red Gate Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 36W824 Red Gate Court in St. Charles. The price was $770,000. The house was built in 1999 and the living area totals 3,380 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $228. The house features four bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on Jan. 16.

7. $762,000, single-family home at 7N610 Cloverfield Circle

The single-family house at 7N610 Cloverfield Circle in Campton Hills has new owners. The price was $762,000. The home was built in 1991 and has a living area of 3,655 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $208. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.

8. $720,000, single-family home at 5N533 Prairie Springs Drive

A 3,466-square-foot single-family residence at 5N533 Prairie Springs Drive in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $720,000, $208 per square foot. The house was built in 2000. The deal was closed on Jan. 21.

9. $690,000, four-bedroom home at 2159 Sutton Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 2159 Sutton Drive in South Elgin has been finalized. The price was $690,000. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 2,800 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $246. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 22.

10. $681,000, single-family home at 730 Council Hill Road

A 3,042-square-foot single-family home at 730 Council Hill Road in East Dundee has been sold. The total purchase price was $681,000, $224 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The house features four bedrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 16.