Three-bedroom house in Brookfield sells for $533,000

A 1,857-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1976, has changed hands.

The home at 4009 Forest Avenue in Brookfield was sold on Jan. 20 for $533,000, or $287 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,250 square feet.

Other homes have recently been purchased nearby:

· In August 2025, a 2,116-square-foot single-family home at 4033 Prairie Avenue in Brookfield sold for $479,000, a price per square foot of $226. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,112-square-foot single-family house at 4033 Vernon Avenue in Brookfield, sold in April 2025, for $325,000, a price per square foot of $292. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 3907 Custer Avenue in Brookfield, in May 2025, a 1,518-square-foot single-family home was sold for $280,000, a price per square foot of $184. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.