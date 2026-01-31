Sale closed in Frankfort: $795,000 for a single-family home

A single-family house located at 1018 South Butternut Circle in Frankfort has a new owner since Jan. 14.

The 6,498-square-foot home, built in 1993, was sold for $795,000, or $122 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house features an attached four-car garage. The property sits on a 0.8-acre lot.

These nearby homes in Frankfort have also recently been sold:

· In August 2025, a 2,570-square-foot single-family residence at 832 South Ironwood Drive sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $311.

· A 4,336-square-foot single-family home at 935 North Butternut Circle, sold in November 2025, for $765,000, a price per square foot of $176. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 751 South Ironwood Drive, in February 2025, a 2,787-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $895,000, a price per square foot of $321. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.