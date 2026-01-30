Wheaton: Single-family home sells for $1.31 million

A 3,668-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2010, has changed hands.

The home at 400 West Seminary Avenue in Wheaton was sold on Jan. 13 for $1.31 million, or $357 per square foot. This is a three-story house. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to a parking spot for two cars. The property’s lot measures 4,792 square feet.

Other homes in Wheaton that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 3,668-square-foot single-family residence at 480 West Seminary Avenue, sold in November 2025, for $1.63 million, a price per square foot of $443.

· At 315 North Gary Avenue, in October 2025, a 2,974-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $987,000, a price per square foot of $332. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 2,987-square-foot single-family residence at 505 West Union Avenue sold for $990,000, a price per square foot of $331. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.