Three-bedroom home sells in Elgin for $480,000

The single-family home located at 3848 Valhalla Drive in Elgin was sold on Jan. 15, for $480,000, or $179 per square foot.

The house, built in 2012, has an interior space of 2,679 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the house includes access to a mixed parking solution. The property’s lot measures 5,663 square feet.

Other homes in Elgin have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 1,865-square-foot single-family residence at 3866 Kingsmill Drive, sold in August 2025, for $415,000, a price per square foot of $223. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 1039 Riviera Drive, in January, a 1,905-square-foot single-family house was sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $220. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 2,410-square-foot single-family home at 3880 Kingsmill Drive sold for $470,000, a price per square foot of $195. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.