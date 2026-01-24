Single-family home built in 1890 in Dixon sells for $224,000

A single-family residence located at 105 South Dement Avenue in Dixon has a new owner since Jan. 5.

The 1,936-square-foot house, built in 1890, was sold for $224,000, or $116 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Dixon that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In September 2025, a 2,072-square-foot single-family residence at 518 East 2nd Street sold for $243,500, a price per square foot of $118.

· A 1,277-square-foot single-family residence at 317 East 3rd Street, sold in August 2025, for $140,000, a price per square foot of $110.

· At 304 South Dixon Avenue, in January 2025, a 1,962-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $170,000, a price per square foot of $87.