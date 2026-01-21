Brookfield: Three-bedroom home built in 1921 goes for $430,000

The single-family home located at 3827 Hollywood Avenue in Brookfield was sold on Jan. 5, for $430,000, or $314 per square foot.

The house, built in 1921, has an interior space of 1,370 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house includes access to a detached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 6,119 square feet.

Other homes in Brookfield have recently been sold nearby:

· A 1,792-square-foot single-family house at 3841 Woodside Avenue, sold in April 2025, for $400,000, a price per square foot of $223. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 1,628-square-foot single-family residence at 3843 Rosemear Avenue sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $276. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 3811 Rosemear Avenue, in November 2025, a 1,954-square-foot single-family home was sold for $399,000, a price per square foot of $204. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.