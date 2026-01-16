Two-bedroom home sells for $420,000 in Elgin

The single-family residence located at 1039 Riviera Drive in Elgin was sold on Jan. 6, for $420,000, or $220 per square foot.

The house, built in 2007, has an interior space of 1,905 square feet. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the house includes access to an attached garage for two cars.

These nearby homes in Elgin have also recently changed hands:

· At 1031 Broadmoor Drive, in October 2025, a 2,455-square-foot single-family home was sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $175.

· In July 2025, a 2,500-square-foot single-family house at 1022 Broadmoor Drive sold for $385,000, a price per square foot of $154. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,500-square-foot single-family house at 1002 Broadmoor Drive, sold in January 2025, for $415,000, a price per square foot of $166. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.