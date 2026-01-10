Wheaton: Single-family home goes for $810,000

The single-family residence located at 1840 Glencoe Street in Wheaton was sold on Dec. 18, 2025, for $810,000, or $298 per square foot.

The home, built in 1974, has an interior space of 2,715 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to a parking spot for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Wheaton have also recently changed hands:

· At 1730 Marion Court, in June 2025, a 2,282-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $741,000, a price per square foot of $325. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,725-square-foot single-family residence at 1742 Marion Court, sold in March 2025, for $575,000, a price per square foot of $333. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 1,392-square-foot single-family residence at 1703 Wilmette Street, sold for $567,500, a price per square foot of $408. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.