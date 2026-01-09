Brookfield: Two-bedroom home built in 1942 sells for $400,000

A single-family house, built in 1942, has changed hands.

The home at 3227 Harrison Avenue in Brookfield was sold on Dec. 19, 2025. The purchase price was $400,000. This two-story house has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes access to a detached garage. The property occupies a lot of 6,250 square feet.

These nearby homes in Brookfield have also recently been purchased:

· At 3245 Raymond Avenue, in August 2025, a 2,451-square-foot single-family home was sold for $385,000, a price per square foot of $157. The home has seven bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,328-square-foot single-family residence at 9325 Jackson Avenue, sold in February 2025, for $315,000, a price per square foot of $237. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In January 2025, a single-family home at 9408 Henrietta Avenue, sold for $265,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.