What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Kane County, reported Nov. 17-23

A single-family home in St. Charles that sold for $1.68 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County over the past week.

In the past week, a total of 77 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $397,668, or $213 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Nov. 17 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.68 million, four-bedroom home at 38W507 Fairway Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 38W507 Fairway Drive in St Charles. The price was $1.68 million. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 4,145 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $405. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on Nov. 7, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $1.25 million, single-family home at 402 Brownstone Drive

A 3,482-square-foot single-family home at 402 Brownstone Drive in St Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,250,000, $359 per square foot. The home was built in 2002. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Nov. 7, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $825,000, four-bedroom home at 3658 Broadleaf Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 3658 Broadleaf Avenue in Elgin has been finalized. The price was $825,000. The home was built in 2007 and has a living area of 4,062 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $203. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Nov. 5, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $815,000, single-family home at 771 Fox Run Drive

The single-family home at 771 Fox Run Drive in Geneva has new owners. The price was $815,000. The home was built in 2006 and has a living area of 4,349 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $187. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Nov. 6, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $800,000, four-bedroom home at 4156 Meadow View Drive

A 3,482-square-foot single-family house at 4156 Meadow View Drive in St Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $800,000, $230 per square foot. The home was built in 2002. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Nov. 7, 2025.

6. $650,000, single-family home at 833 Carolyn Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 833 Carolyn Court in Elburn. The price was $650,000. The house living area totals 2,779 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $234. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Nov. 7, 2025.

7. $637,500, single-family home at 8N215 Peppertree Court

The sale of the single-family house at 8N215 Peppertree Court in Elgin has been finalized. The price was $637,500. The home was built in 1988 and has a living area of 4,486 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $142. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Nov. 4, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $600,000, five-bedroom home at 4N220 Thornly Road

A 3,071-square-foot single-family residence at 4N220 Thornly Road in St Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $600,000, $195 per square foot. The home was built in 1968. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Nov. 4, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $548,000, single-family home at 300 Monument Road

A 4,128-square-foot single-family home at 300 Monument Road in Elgin has been sold. The total purchase price was $548,000, $133 per square foot. The home was built in 2007. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Nov. 5, 2025.

10. $535,000, four-bedroom home at 360 Fountain Avenue

The single-family home at 360 Fountain Avenue in Elgin has new owners. The price was $535,000. The home was built in 2006 and has a living area of 2,531 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $211. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Nov. 5, 2025.