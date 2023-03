Putnam County junior Ava Hatton was unanimously selected First Team Tri-County All-Conference.

Other unanimous picks were Seneca senior Kennedy Hartwig Marquette junior Lilly Craig and Roanoke-Benson senior Lexi Weldron. R-B freshman Brianna Harms rounded out the first team.

Putnam County senior Gracie Ciucci and Henry-Senachwine sophomore Kaitlyn Anderson were selected to the second team, while PC junior Gabby Doyle was a third-team pick.

Seneca’s Hartwig was voted conference MVP.

Gracie Cuicci was named second team all-conference (Mike Vaughn)