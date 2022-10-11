PC Sports Roundup:

VOLLEYBALL

Putnam County def. Gardner-South Wilmington 25-20, 25-18: Tori Balma had 21 assists, eight points, one ace, six kills, five digs and a block on Tuesday, Oct. 4 to lead the Panthers to a nonconference victory in Granville.

Maggie Richetta put down 10 kills for PC while Avery Moutray added 10 digs, six points, three aces, five kills and four assists.

Marquette def. Putnam County 25-19, 25-21: Balma had 14 assists, three kills and an ace Thursday, Oct. 6 as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference match in Granville.

Richetta added nine kills for PC (12-9-3, 3-3 TCC).

CROSS COUNTRY

At Seneca: Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber ran a 20:59.08 on Tuesday, Oct. 4 to place second in Seneca’s Spooktacular Invite.

Teammate Mikayla Frawley placed ninth in 26:05.57.

In the boys race, Putnam County’s Wyatt Grimshaw was fourth in 19:29.12, while Henry-Midland’s Preston Rowe was sixth in 19:44.64.