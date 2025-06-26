Putnam County libraries offer Independence Day crafts

The Granville Library Branch of the Putnam County Public Library District at 214 S. McCoy St. will hold an Independence Day-themed craft on July 1. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Putnam Countyon Public Library District will host Independence Day Windsock Craft, a hands-on activity that honors the spirit of the Fourth of July.

The event will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 1 at the Granville Branch (214 S. McCoy St.) and 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 2 at the McNabb Branch (322 W. Main St.).

Participants will have the opportunity to create decorative windsocks in patriotic colors. In addition, glowstick bracelets will be available to attendees while supplies last, adding a fun and festive touch to the celebration. This program is free and open to the public. All craft materials will be provided by the library.

For more information about this event, call 815-339-2038.