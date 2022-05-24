College Baseball: PC grad Luke Olson named first team all-conference, All Region

DANVILLE - Luke Olson, a sophomore pitcher for Danville Area Community College, was named first team all-conference in the Midwest Athletic Conference.
Olson, a 2020 Putnam County graduate, was also named to the All-Region Team.
The sophomore right-hander posted a 6-5 record in 12 appearances (11 starts for the Jaguars (20-25) with a 2.72 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 72.1 innings.
Olson will be pitching for Div. I Ohio University next year.
Fellow PC product Luke Carlson also pitched for the Jaguars, posting a 3-3 record in 11 appearances (8 starts).
The PC tandem were the winning pitchers for Danville in doubleheader sweep over Vincennes this year.