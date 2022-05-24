May 24, 2022
College Baseball: PC grad Luke Olson named first team all-conference, All Region

By Kevin Hieronymus
Putnam County products Luke Olson (left) and Luke Carlson pitched for Danville College this year. Olson was named All-Region and First Team Midwest All-Conference. (Photo provided)

DANVILLE - Luke Olson, a sophomore pitcher for Danville Area Community College, was named first team all-conference in the Midwest Athletic Conference.

Olson, a 2020 Putnam County graduate, was also named to the All-Region Team.

The sophomore right-hander posted a 6-5 record in 12 appearances (11 starts for the Jaguars (20-25) with a 2.72 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 72.1 innings.

Olson will be pitching for Div. I Ohio University next year.

Fellow PC product Luke Carlson also pitched for the Jaguars, posting a 3-3 record in 11 appearances (8 starts).

The PC tandem were the winning pitchers for Danville in doubleheader sweep over Vincennes this year.

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986. He previously was sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and was a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals' magazine. He is a 2021 inductee into the IBCA Hall of Fame as a media member and named as 2020 IPA and 2021 NINA Best Sports Columnist for nondailys.