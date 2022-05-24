College Baseball: PC grad Luke Olson named first team all-conference, All Region

DANVILLE - Luke Olson, a sophomore pitcher for Danville Area Community College, was named first team all-conference in the Midwest Athletic Conference.

Olson, a 2020 Putnam County graduate, was also named to the All-Region Team.

The sophomore right-hander posted a 6-5 record in 12 appearances (11 starts for the Jaguars (20-25) with a 2.72 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 72.1 innings.

Olson will be pitching for Div. I Ohio University next year.

Fellow PC product Luke Carlson also pitched for the Jaguars, posting a 3-3 record in 11 appearances (8 starts).

The PC tandem were the winning pitchers for Danville in doubleheader sweep over Vincennes this year.

Putnam County products Luke Olson (left) and Luke Carlson pitched for Danville College. (Photo provided)



