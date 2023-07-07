July 07, 2023
Putnam County Sheriff investigating $13,000 worth of tree damage in Hennepin

Officials believe the incident occurred between July 3 and July 4

By Jayce Eustice
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the Village of Hennepin are investigating the destruction of trees along High Street that were planted in 2022.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the Village of Hennepin are investigating the destruction of trees along High Street that were planted in 2022.

Officials believe the incident occurred between July 3 and July 4 and the damage caused is in excess of $13,000.

Anyone with relevant information is encourage to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 815-925-7015 or Crime Stoppers at 800-939-6929 to remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers may offer monetary rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the crime.

The Village of Hennepin is also offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the responsible individual or individuals.

