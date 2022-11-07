Election Day: Here’s what Putnam County Voters need to know for Tuesday

Putnam County voters will cast their ballots Tuesday.

The ballot will feature contested federal, state and county races, including governor.

Early voting ends 4:30 p.m. Monday, meaning voters will have one last chance on Tuesday to cast their ballots.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. across the county. To find your polling place visit https://ova.elections.il.gov/PollingPlaceLookup.aspx.

Those who have voted in an Illinois election before will not need to bring their ID to vote, but will need some form of it if it’s your first time.

For those who are not registered, the state offers a grace period to register to vote through election day, according to the County Clerk’s website. To register, you need to be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old and have been a resident in your voting precinct at least 30 days before election day.

You must also provide two forms of ID to register. You can register at your polling place.

For those voting by mail, the last day to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot was Nov. 3, five days before Tuesday’s election. Those who are mailing back their ballots must have them postmarked by Nov. 8, and the ballots must be received by Nov. 22 to be counted, according to the State Board of Elections website. A ballot drop box is located at the Putnam County Courthouse, 120 N 4th St., Hennepin, for mail-in ballots only.

What’s on the ballot?

Voters will have a chance to reshape the Putnam County Board, which has nine candidates vying for five open seats. Races for treasurer, sheriff and clerk also are on the ballot, but only the county’s sheriff race is contested.

U.S. senator: Tammy Duckworth (D), Kathy Salvi (R), Bill Redpath (L)

Governor / lieutenant governor: JB Pritzker/Juliana Stratton (D), Darren Bailey/Stephanie Trussell (R), Scott Schluter/John Phillips (L)

Attorney general: Kwame Raoul (D), Thomas G. DeVore (R), Daniel K. Robin (L)

Secretary of state: Alexi Giannoulias (D), Dan Brady (R), Jon Stewart (L)

Comptroller: Susana A. Mendoza (D), Shannon L. Teresi (R), Deirdre McCloskey (L)

Treasurer: Michael W. Frerichs (D), Tom Demmer (R), Preston Nelson (L)

Congressional 14th District: Lauren Underwood (D), Scott R. Gryder (R)

Congressional 16th District: Elizabeth “Lisa” Haderlein (D), Darin LaHood (R)

Senator 53th District: Jason Barickman (R)

Representative 105th District: Dennis Tipsword, Jr. (R)

County clerk and recorder: Tina Dolder (D)

County treasurer: Kevin Kunkel (D)

County sheriff: Joshua B. Boedigheimer (D), Brian Gonet (R)

Regional superintendent of schools (La Salle, Marshall, Putnam): Christopher B. Dvorak (D)

County Board (at large)

Anthony ‘Tony’ Rue (D)

Floyd ‘BJ’ Holocker (D)

Charles Lenkaitis (D)

Luke Holly (D)

Steven O. Malavolti (R)

Jaye Debates (R)

James D. Shurts Jr. (R)

Joseph King (R)

Jeffrey R. Purtell (R)

Judges

Should John P. Vespa be retained in office as judge of the circuit court of the 10th Judicial Circuit? Yes or No

Proposed constitutional amendment

The proposed amendment would add a new section to the Bill of Rights Article of the Illinois Constitution that would guarantee workers the fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively and to negotiate wages, hours, and working conditions, and to promote their economic welfare and safety at work. The new amendment would also prohibit from being passed any new law that interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively over their wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment and workplace safety. At the general election to be held on November 8, 2022, you will be called upon to decide whether the proposed amendment should become part of the Illinois Constitution.

For the proposed addition of Section 25 to Article I of the Illinois Constitution.

Yes or No