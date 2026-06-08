Volunteer fire districts across northern Illinois get $495,000 in federal grants

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has awarded $495,000 in federal grants to volunteer fire departments across the state to help pay for new equipment or for fire training.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has awarded $495,000 in federal grants to volunteer fire departments across the state to help pay for new equipment or for fire training.

The Volunteer Fire Capacity (VFC) grant program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

The program provides matching funds to aid fire departments. Funding is passed through the IDNR to local fire departments and fire training academies. a news release from the IDNR said.

The 73 districts receiving grants provide fire protection to about 250,000 Illinois residents, primarily in rural areas of Illinois.

“These grants will fund critical equipment and training resources for rural communities throughout the state,” said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie in the release.

The VFC grant program reimburses 50% of the recipients’ project costs up to $10,000. Grant recipients must make the initial financial outlay for the projects before being reimbursed, the IDNR said.

The types of projects that have been funded under previous grants include radios, hoses, self-contained breathing apparatus, turn-out gear, wild-land personal protective equipment, hand tools, chainsaws, backpack blowers, modifying federal excess vehicles and equipment, and other equipment.

“In many small towns and rural areas, these departments are made up of neighbors who step up to serve and protect others, often with limited resources,” said State Sen. Chris Balkema, R-Channahon in the release. “These grants will help provide critical equipment and support so first responders can continue doing their jobs safely and effectively.”

Volunteer Fire Capacity grant recipients by county in northern Illinois:

Bureau County

Bureau Fire Protection District, $4,723.50

Cook County

Sauk Village Fire Department, $1,531.77

Grundy County

Gardner Fire Protection District, $9,204.28

Iroquois County

Cissna Park Fire Protection District, $10,000

Woodland Fire Protection District, $5,459.19

Kankakee County

Grant Park Fire Department, $10,000

Manteno Community Fire Protection District, $7,416.70

Kendall County

Newark Fire Protection District, $4,991.50

LaSalle County

Grand Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, $5,500

Leonore Volunteer Fire Department, $4,972

Peru Fire Department, $2,486.92

Utica Community Fire Protection District, $8,500

Will County

Braidwood Fire Protection District, $2,464.98

Crete Township Fire Protection District, $4,082.21