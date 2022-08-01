Chief Senachwine DAR Chapter receives national awards

The Chief Senachwine Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter has received news that its members were awarded recognition certificates during Continental Congress, the national conference held from June 29 through July 3, in Washington, D.C.

The chapter was recognized by the North Central Division America 250 Committee for “Most Constitution Week Minutes or Preamble Read” and for “Most Constitution Week News Articles.”

The chapter invited Tom Ashby of rural Bradford to present a program as a uniformed revolutionary war soldier, who gave his patriot’s wartime history. Ashby’s appearance received an award for its press coverage under the title of “Revolutionary War Soldier Visits Chief Senachwine Chapter Meeting.”

At another meeting North Central Division rewarded the chapter for “Bringing Your Patriot to Life at a Chapter Meeting” when members shared information about their patriots.

North Central Division gave recognition to Nancy Gillfillan, Literacy Promotion Chair for the Chief Senachwine Chapter, for acknowledging National Family Literacy Day with a proclamation signed by Lacon Mayor John Wabel. The proclamation underscored the importance of literacy and the involvement of parents in reading to their children.

A final award came from the North Central Division Membership Committee, citing zero member resignations or drops within the Chief Senachwine Chapter.

DAR members aim to promote education, historical preservation and patriotism in their local communities and through state and national projects.