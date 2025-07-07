Silent auction to support Marshall-Putnam 4-H set for July 22-24

An aerial view of the Marshall-Putnam Fairgrounds in Henry. (Scott Anderson)

The Marshall-Putnam 4-H and Extension Foundation will host its annual silent auction during the 4-H Show from July 22-24 at the M-P Fairgrounds in Henry.

The auction will be held inside the Activity Building and feature a wide variety of items, including tickets to St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox games, a $100 Rural King gift card, Lou Malnati’s pizza vouchers and a Joffrey Ballet experience in Chicago.

Additional items up for bid include tickets to the Chicago and Peoria Symphony Orchestras, the Heartland Festival Orchestra, and the Field Museum. Larger items include an Oxbow Quarter Beef voucher and bags of Pioneer seed corn donated by Genuine Seed Solutions.

Also featured are family-friendly offerings such as a Culver’s gift basket, produce and treats from Tanner’s and Boggio’s orchards, St. Louis Aquarium tickets, and a membership to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

For those with a sweet tooth or a love for golf, auction items include Albanese Candy Company treats, homemade baked goods, and golf rounds at Edgewood and Timber Ridge. Other items include a Paradise Hotel stay, Club Car Wash membership, and themed baskets donated by local 4-H clubs.

Auction hours are noon – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Thursday. Winners do not need to be present when bidding closes.

All proceeds benefit local 4-H youth development programs. For more information or a full list of items, contact the M-P Extension Office at 309-364-2356 or visit the Marshall-Putnam 4-H Facebook page.