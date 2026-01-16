Sweet Sixteen softball, boys basketball teams inducted PC Athletics Hall of Fame

The 2013 and 2014 Lady Panthers softball teams were inducted into the PCHS Hall of Fame on Friday, Jan. 9. team members include (front row, from left) Monica (Monroe) Gough, Nikki Mertel, Shelby (Yepsen) Klais, Stephanie Wilson and Jackie Ossola; and (back row) coach Chris Walker, coach Lynette Olson, Sarah Duffield, Annie (Miller) Kreiser, Carly (Gonet) Senica, Vanessa Voss, Cierra (Keller) Winder and Allison Voss. (Photo provided)

Two Sweet Sixteen Putnam County softball teams and a Sweet Sixteen boys basketball team were inducted into the Putnam County High School Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday, Jan. 9.

The Panthers’ 1981-82 boys basketball team won a sectional championship, finished at 29-1, and lost only to Kaneland in the supersectional.

Team members are Mike Moriarty, Jeff Bonham, John “Slick” Slingsby, Jeff Aimone, Rick Bean, Kurt Zellmer, Rob Bean, Jeff Palm, Bob Draper, Tim Cockerill, Greg Massino, Jeff Edgcomb, Harold Fay, Ken Migliorini, Martin Lundmark, head coach Dave Mead and assistant coaches Chuck Gault and Ken Jenkins.

The 2013 and 2014 softball teams both went to the Elite Eight.

The 2013 team defeated Midland 10-0 for the sectional title, bowing out with a 4-1 loss to Milledgeville at the DeKalb Supersectional. Team members were Jackie Ossola, Stephanie Wilson, Lauren Colby, Annie Miller, Ciera Keller, Monica Monroe, Nikki Mertel, Carly Gonet, Taylor Pettit, Venessa Voss, Allison Voss, Shelby Yepsen, Sara Duffield and Destinee Gonzalez.

In 2014, PC won its own sectional, defeating Serena 2-0 before falling to Amboy 1-0 in the supersectional. Team members were Cassie Copeland, Monica Monroe, Nikki Mertel, Annie Miller, Stephanie Wilson, Jackie Ossola, Taylor Kreiser, Ciera Keller, Shelby Yepsen, Allison Voss, Venessa Voss, Taylor Pettit and Carly Gonet.

Chris Walker was head coach, assisted by Lynette Olson.

The Panthers 1981-82 Sweet Sixteen boys basketball team was inducted into the PCHS Hall of Fame on Friday, Jan. 9. (Photo provided by PCHS)