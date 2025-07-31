Putnam County Library receives Micro-Grant for American Revolution Programming

The Putnam County Public Library District has been selected to receive a micro-grant from WETA as part of the national engagement campaign for “The American Revolution”, the upcoming documentary by acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns.

Out of more than 440 applicants nationwide, only 38 organizations were chosen to participate. The grant will support the creation of community-focused programming leading up to America250, the national celebration marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

From Fall 2025 through August 2026, the Library will host a wide range of programs designed to engage residents of all ages.

Planned events include live music performances, exhibits, genealogy workshops, culinary and fashion presentations and hands-on activities such as digital transcription of historical documents and citizen science projects.

These programs are designed to bring history to life and foster reflection on core themes including liberty, democracy, civic engagement and storytelling. As the nation prepares to commemorate this major milestone, the Putnam County Public Library District is thrilled to help its community explore the legacy and future of the American experience.

More information about upcoming programs will be announced soon. For updates, call 815-339-2038 or visit www.putnamcountylibrary.org.