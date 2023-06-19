Stage 212 in La Salle announces ‘Wizard of Oz’ cast

This summer, Stage 212 in La Salle is asking theater goers to follow the Yellow Brick Road to see “The Wizard of Oz,” the stage adaptation of the iconic Hollywood musical.

Appearing in the cast are Isaac Alvarado as Uncle Henry/Doorman, James Hoehn as Hickory/Tinman, Andrew Beer as Hunk/Scarecrow, Fredrick Davis as Zeke/Lion, Ella Bergfeld as Aunt Em/Glinda/Esmerelda, Olivia Bergfeld as Dorothy, Christin Mitchell as Miss Gulch/Wicked Witch of The West, Bob Philip as Professor Marvel/The Wizard of Oz, Brittan Bradley as Mayor, Chase Kosteretz as Vicar, Emma Mavity as Vicar’s Wife, Dylan Kofoid as Barrister, Rhyan Westerman as Coroner, Seth Edwards, Jacob Roller, April Selvig as Crows, Aliha Diaz, Emily Kmetz, Ivy Soens as Featured Tree-o, Rhyan Westerman as Nikko, Jacob Roller as Headguard, Seth Edwards as Guard 2 and Brittany Muller as Guard 3.

The ensemble includes Brittan Bradley, Emily Kmetz, Brittany Muller, Aliha Diaz, Dylan Kofoid, Jacob Roller, Seth Edwards, Chase Kosteretz, April Selvig, Vincent Guerrero, Christian Limberg, Ivy Soens, Ella Johns, Caydence Luke, Ryhan Westerman, Lainey Johns and Emma Mavity.

Cast as Munchkins are (Ruby Group): Aubree Lamps, Aubrey Ebner, Averie Saepharn, Calissa Kohut, Charlotte Hughes, Emma Stone, Evelynn Lindsay, Hayden Davis, Leightyn Anderes, Liam Goskusky, Lucy Christopherson, Lyza Harty, Maddux Bell, Myles Schneider, Olivia Angulo, Piper Forrest, Rosalie Villarreal, Salem Showen; and (Emerald Group): Alli Ellis, Anna Gahan, Cecelia Baird, Genavieve “GG” Riva, Jenavieve Pfleeger, Juliet Newell, Mia Orozco, Nia Jarosz, Nickolas Selvig, Penelope Newell, Phaelynne Messick, Piper Mitchell, Sam Girad, Sophia VanBuren, Vivian Mae Rose Carlson, Waverly Oda, Wizdom M. Byrd and Zendaya Kennedy. The Lullabye League and Lollipop Guild will be played by Aleeah Smith, Giuliana Riva, Kinley Goode, Blake Maggi, Carson Testa, Kyran Price, Nova MacDiarmid.

Production staff includes director Jessica Kreiser, co-producers Becky Christopherson and Caryn Brown, music director Kevin J. Alleman, choreographer Tori Duttlinger, production assistant Mary Mauck, stage manager Dominic Passini, stagehand Shane Goskusky, music operator Caryn Brown, mic operator Zoe Piano, spotlight operators Grace Gahan and Haevin Britt and light operator Rachel Bradley.

“The Wizard of Oz” will be presented July 13, 14, 15 (two shows), 16, 20, 21, 22 (two shows), 23, 28, 29 and 30 at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening performances begin at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. Tickets will be available to the general public for $20 each beginning July 3, and may be purchased by visiting the box office from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during those hours. Tickets may also be purchased online by visiting stage212.org.

“The Wizard of Oz” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com.