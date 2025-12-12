Discover Holiday Magic along Route 66 at Brookfield Zoo

The First Hundred Miles of Route 66 are home to many world-class attractions, but few are more widely known and beloved than the Chicago Zoological Society’s Brookfield Zoo. Located only 15 miles west of Chicago, just a short jog from historic Route 66, the 200-acre zoo is broadly regarded as one of the best in the nation. Now, with the return of Brookfield Zoo’s popular Holiday Magic lighted display, presented by ComEd and Meijer, there’s no better time to take a winter trip to the zoo.

The larger-than-life lighted displays will be illuminated for crowds from 3 to 9 p.m. Dec. 13-14, 18-21 and 26-31, 2025, and Jan. 1-4, 2026.

This Saturday and Sunday, enjoy the Brookfield’s $10 Under 10° deal, where all general admission tickets are just $10 each. While their outdoor dining and VR attraction will be closed for weather, you’ll still be able to enjoy the Carousel and indoor dining and shopping at Graze Kitchen, BZ Red Hots, Coast Gifts, North Gate Market, South Gate Market, Swan Pavilion, plus North and South Cup & Cone – all for a limited time low price. Additionally, indoor activities will be running, including the holiday Dolphin Discovery show, visits with Santa, crafts at Hamill Family Play Zoo & more.

Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo runs through December 31, 2024. (Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

During the fun-filled evenings, the park will be illuminated by more than 3.5 million LED lights, creating a magical winter wonderland that can be enjoyed by guests of all ages. Light displays depicting giant animals – bison, reindeer, giraffe and bear – can be seen throughout the zoo. The park will feature even more of their famed light tunnels synchronized to seasonal tunes, a now iconic holiday photo op. Enhancing the ambience are the almost 900 lit and decorated community and corporate trees on the zoo’s malls and around Roosevelt Fountain, providing additional dazzling attractions.

New for this year, guests can experience a giant light-up maze and interactive light displays, additional light tunnels, a twinkling star walk-through experience and special themed Holiday Dolphin Discovery Shows - where park interpreters will introduce you to bottlenose dolphin’s unique personality and communication style in real time.

Santa Claus is coming to Brookfield Zoo Chicago on select nights of Holiday Magic. Bring the whole family to meet Santa in a winter wonderland filled with twinkling lights, merry music, and unforgettable memories. Meeting Santa is free with Zoo membership or admission to Holiday Magic, and photo packages start at $35.

Best of all, during Holiday Magic you’ll still get to see some of your favorite animals in the park. Several indoor and outdoor animal habitats are open during Holiday Magic, including Australia, Dolphin Bay - Underwater Viewing, Dolphin Bay - Overwater Viewing (select dates and times), Hamill Family Play Zoo, Hamill Family Wild Encounters - view reindeer and llamas, Living Coast and the Gorilla Conservation Center (guests may have the opportunity to see animals in this habitat during Holiday Magic on select dates; craft activities are available on the second floor, Thursdays-Sundays in December).

Stop by the zoo’s shops for unique holiday gifts to share the cheer. The zoo’s restaurants and food stands will offer holiday-themed food and drinks to buy, such as hot chocolate, cookies and mulled wine.

For more information on Holiday Magic, and to start planning your trip to Brookfield Zoo, be sure to visit CZS.org/HolidayMagic.