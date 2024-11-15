Holiday fun at the Rialto Square Theatre - Part Two

Home for the Holidays, the Rialto Square Theatre’s annual season of festive special events, kicks off Nov. 26 in downtown Joliet. The spectacular lineup of family-friendly shows includes revival screenings of classic holiday films, special performances by well-known artists, and all-ages shows by up-and-coming performers. Join us as we take a look at eight more events from the Rilato’s exciting holiday programming series – featuring the throwback film screenings, touring bands and more, coming to this opulent theater.

Joliet American Legion Band Concert Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Joliet American Legion Band Concert

2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

The Joliet American Legion Band will bring the sounds of the season to life on the Rialto Square Theatre stage. Enriched in tradition, military sharpness and musical integrity, these musicians are delighted to bring you an unforgettable performance with their tremendously rousing musical spirit. A ticket is free in exchange for a generous food/non-perishable donation, donation exchange dates and times to be announced.

The JALB will be distributing their tickets in the Rialto’s ticket lobby from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 4.

The Santa Clause Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

The Santa Clause (1994) - PG

7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10

Disney’s holiday classic “The Santa Clause,” starring Tim Allen and Eric Lloyd, returns to the Rialto for a special seasonal screening. After divorced dad Scott accidentally kills a man in a Santa suit, he and his son are magically transported to the North Pole, where an elf explains that Scott must take Santa’s place before the next Christmas arrives. Scott thinks he’s dreaming, but over the next several months he gains weight and grows an inexplicably white beard. Maybe that night at the North Pole wasn’t a dream after all – and maybe Scott has a lot of work to do.

Projected on the Rialto’s big screen, tickets for this revival screening are $5 each and will be available day-of at the box office. All seating will be General Admission – first come, first serve. Cash and credit will be accepted for payment. Bar and concessions will be available to buy. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime.

Tower of Power: Holidays & Hits Tour Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Tower of Power - Holidays & Hits Tour

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11

For more than 55 years, Tower of Power has delivered the best in funk and soul music. The seminal album East Bay Grease defined their sound and landed them with Warner Brothers. Bump City, their 1972 debut for the label, was a hit on both the Billboard 200 and the R&B Albums chart, and netted them the hits “You’re Still A Young Man” and “Down to The Nightclub.” The ‘70s were a boom period with radio classics like “So Very Hard to Go” and “What Is Hip?” and the band continued to tour and record over the years. The band has traveled the world, enjoying hit singles on their own, and backing legendary artists including Otis Redding, Elton John, Santana, the Grateful Dead, John Lee Hooker, Aerosmith, Bonnie Raitt and countless others. In the process, they helped define the now iconic “Oakland soul.” This concert of holiday classics and fan-favorite hits is a can’t miss for funk and soul fans.

It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play – Back By Popular Demand

7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12

An annual holiday tradition returns to Rialto Square Theatre – join WJOL for an evening you won’t forget, as local radio talents perform the Christmas classic, “It’s A Wonderful Life” live from the Rialto Stage, as it broadcasts on WJOL simultaneously. This is always a highlight of the holiday season! All proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Rialto Square Theatre’s mission to bring the biggest and brightest talents to the Rialto Square stage.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party

7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

For 30 years, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s unique take on American swing and jazz music has thrilled audiences around the world, while their unique and spirited “Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party” has become an eagerly anticipated annual family event. Drawing on a rich catalog of holiday classics and Christmas originals from the band’s two full-length holiday albums, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy brings its world-renowned live show, and fun and quirky take on the holidays, to you.

An Evening W/ Peter Billingsly Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

An Evening with Peter Billingsley & A Christmas Story (1983) - PG

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18

Peter Billinglsley, star of “A Christmas Story,” will be on a limited tour this holiday season hosting screenings of this classic film. The evening will include a pre-show meet and greet, screening of the 1983 film, and a moderated Q&A where Billingsley will share stories from the movie set, behind-the-scenes photos and memories from the Christmas classic. Audience questions are encouraged, and each screening will feature a Toy for Tots fundraiser, and a leg lamp giveaway to one lucky winner. A pre-show Meet and Greet experience is available for an additional purchase.

Jingle Mingle Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Jingle Mingle

6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19

The Rialto Square Theatre Foundation invites you to attend its inaugural young adult event, the Jingle Mingle! Each ticket includes event admission, Christmas-themed appetizers and drink tickets for the cash bar. The event will feature a live DJ and a limited-time signature cocktail. Wear your ugliest Christmas sweater for a chance to win the grand prize in our Ugliest Sweater Contest.

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) - PG

7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21

In this live-action adaptation of the beloved children’s tale by Dr. Seuss, the reclusive green Grinch (Jim Carrey) decides to ruin Christmas for the cheery citizens of Whoville. Reluctantly joined by his hapless dog, Max, the Grinch comes down from his mountaintop home and sneaks into town to swipe everything holiday-related from the Whos. However, the bitter grump finds a hitch in his plans when he encounters the endearing Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen).

Projected on the Rialto’s big screen, tickets for this revival screening are $5 each and will be available day-of at the box office. All seating will be General Admission – first come, first serve. Cash and credit will be accepted for payment. Bar and concessions will be available to buy. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime.

For more information, and to reserve your tickets, visit rialtosquare.com/holidays.