Holiday fun at the Rialto Square Theatre - Part One

Home for the Holidays, the Rialto Square Theatre’s annual season of festive special events, kicks off Nov. 26 in downtown Joliet. The spectacular lineup of family-friendly shows includes revival screenings of classic holiday films, special performances by well-known artists, and all-ages shows by up-and-coming performers. Join us as we take a look at the first half of the Rilato’s exciting holiday programming series – featuring the throwback film screenings, musical and theatrical events coming to this opulent theater.

Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre

A Very Rialto Christmas: Making Merry Music

Tuesday, Nov. 26 | 6 pm

Kick off your holiday season at the Rialto Square Theatre and enjoy a special concert. Presented by the Rialto Square Theatre Foundation, this festive evening is focused on making your holiday season merry and bright. The fun starts at 6 p.m. for the Rialto’s official Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, followed by concert of all your favorite seasonal songs.

Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre

Teddy Bear Tea

Friday, Nov. 29 | Morning Seating: 9:30 am – Afternoon Seating: 12:30 pm

The Rialto Square Theatre holiday tradition continues. Young and old alike will enjoy this timeless Rialto tradition featuring a delicious brunch buffet and family fun – complete with a special appearance by St. Nick himself and a keepsake teddy bear. There are two sessions available, both morning and afternoon teas. A ticket is required for all in attendance and space will fill up quickly, reserve your spot today.

Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre

Holiday Movies: “The Polar Express”| G

Saturday, Nov. 30 | 7 pm

Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump”; “Cast Away”) reunite for “Polar Express,” a modern classic holiday adventure based on the beloved children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg. When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe. Projected on the Rialtio’s big screen, tickets for this revival screening are $5 each and will be available day-of at the box office. All seating will be General Admission – first come, first serve. Cash and credit will be accepted for payment. Bar and concessions will be available for purchase. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime.

Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre

Chicago Festival Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker

Saturday, Dec. 1 | 2 pm

This holiday favorite fairytale ballet is perfect for the entire family. The magical production features lavish costumes, exquisite sets, including a Christmas tree that grows before your eyes, and sensational choreography. Journey through the land of whirling snowflakes and visit the kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy. This is one holiday tradition you won’t want to miss. Staged by the legendary Von Heidecke’s Chicago Festival Ballet, this special seasonal performance is not to be missed.

Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre

Merry Little Soiree featuring Nova Soul Quartet

Monday, Dec. 2 | 6:15 pm

Tuesday, Dec. 3 | 6:15 pm

Wednesday, Dec. 4 | 6:15 pm

Cocktail hour: 6 p.m.; 7 p.m. performance

Enjoy a swanky Christmas party with a local favorite, Nova Soul. Start the evening with cocktail hour (Cash Bar) and then be escorted to your table of two in the Esplanade where you will be served a charcuterie board and a bottle of wine from the local winery Bishops Hill while Nova Soul performs holiday music. You also will receive a keepsake Rialto Square Theatre keepsake. Enter at 15 E. Van Buren St. Reservations are required. Holiday or business casual dress code. Cash bar available. Tickets are available only at the box office. Reserve red or white wine for your table.

Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre

The Oak Ridge Boys American Made Christmas Farewell Tour

Thursday, Dec. 5 | 7:30 pm

The famed Oak Ridge Boys return to the Rialto Square Theater to ring in the holidays. This extended show will feature a mixture of traditional and contemporary songs—religious, romantic, and fun holiday tunes – as well as some of the Grammy Award-winning quartet’s classic country-pop hits like “Elvira,” “Bobbie Sue” and “Thank God For Kids.” This Oak Ridge Boys’ musical production with its beautiful visuals, falling snow and Christmas trees is entertaining for adults and children of all ages and includes a visit from Santa Claus and songs from the group’s seven bestselling Christmas CDs. Through the years it has become a fun, family holiday tradition – and a show that can’t be missed.

Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland

Friday, Dec. 6 | 7:30 pm

Step into a world of enchantment this holiday season with the all-new Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland, the perfect fusion of circus artistry and beloved holiday melodies. Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the magical holiday extravaganza filled with music, marvels, and merriment will ignite the festive spirit in all who attend. Featuring awe-inspiring acrobatics, gravity-defying aerial feats and talented musicians and singers, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland takes audiences on a spectacular journey into a world of music, cirque and wonder. With new costumes, music and storylines, the all-new show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.

The Rialto Square marquee Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

The Rialto Square Theatre, known as the “Jewel of Joliet,” was opened to the public in 1926 – the same year Route 66 was completed. For almost a century, this gorgeous Neo-Baroque-style building has entertained locals and 66 travelers alike. Originally designed as a massive almost 2,000 seat vaudeville movie house, the opulent theater now hosts touring bands, lavish live theater performances and some of the biggest names in standup comedy. The photoworthy building has even earned a high-ranking spot on the American Institute of Architects’ list of “150 Great Places In Illinois.”

Join us next week to discover more exciting holiday events to the Rialto. For more information, and to reserve your tickets, visit rialtosquare.com/holidays.